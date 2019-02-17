Sit-in against stoppage of Bengali film screening

on Sunday took part in a sit-in at here along with some members of the cast of his film 'Bhobisyoter Bhoot' (Future Ghosts), whose screening was stopped in multiplexes and many single screens on Saturday.

said they were yet to get any written communication from the multiplexes and single screens about the reason behind the sudden withdrawal of the film -- a political satire, and would decide the next course of action soon.

"We will upload the film on the Internet and wish to arrange private screenings in different localities," he said.

Several members of the cast were present at the sit-in along with popular Debojyoti Mishra, actors and Chandan Sen.

in the day, Dutta, accompanied by veteran and others, met representatives of a in south Kolkata and demanded an explanation from the management for the sudden decision, despite the film "receiving good audience response".

"The management kept repeating they had been asked by higher authorities to stop screening of the film. Neither could they produce any written document in this regard nor provide us any contact details with whom we can be in touch," said.

Meanwhile, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of (DYFI) also staged protests before a single screen at Hatibagan area



"We protest such an autocratic decision of the authorities. There should not be any curb on artistic freedom," one of the activists of DYFI said.

The film had been released in more than 40 screens across the state on Friday.

Dutta had on Saturday said: "There had been some queries about the content of the film from certain quarters three days ago and they wanted to see the film.

"But, I told them since the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board, they have no cause to worry. I think there must have been some sort of pressure from certain quarters on the hall owners."



Dutta had debuted as a feature film maker in 'Bhooter Bhabishat' in 2012.

