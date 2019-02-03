JUST IN
PM anguished by loss of lives in Bihar train derailment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed anguish over the death of people in the train accident in Bihar.

Seven passengers died and 29 others were injured early Sunday when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's Vaishali district.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," the PM tweeted.

He said, Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 11:30 IST

