Man arrested for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Dwarka

Police's Special Cell has arrested a 24-year-old man in for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals, officials said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Musa, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Musa was previously involved in three cases of attempt to murder, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

On January 19, police received information that Musa would come to deliver a big consignment of illegal firearms to a receiver in area of Pappankalan, Sector-2 in Dwarka, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, of Police (Special Cell) said.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and at about 7 pm Musa was apprehended with two bags, he said.

Twenty sophisticated countrymade pistols along with 12 spare magazines were recovered from his possession, Yadav added.

Interrogation revealed that Musa used to procure the weapons from in Sandwa, Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said.

To avoid suspicion, Musa travelled by his car and sometimes preferred to commute by train to supply the weapons. He usually purchased the weapon for Rs 8,000 and sold it for Rs 25,000 to 30,000, he said.

Investigations also revealed that he was arrested by in a gun supply case in 2017, he added.

In 2015, he joined hands with his distant relative, who was a supplier of illegal arms. Since then, Musa has supplied more than 200 pistols to criminals of Meerut, Saharanpur and National Capital Region, Yadav said.

On January 14, Musa along with his brother Soyab Khan, had come to to supply arms to criminals, but his brother was arrested along with nine pistols, he said.

Musa had 15 pistols at that time. But he managed to escape from police while they arrested his brother, police said.

