Pak names new-look team for Pro-League Hockey, drops 11 players from World Cup side

selectors Sunday effected a wholesale change in the country's squad for the FIH Pro-League series beginning next month by dropping 11 players, including Muhammad Rizwan, who were part of the team's disastrous campaign in the recent

After trials held in Islamabad, chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui announced Sunday that (Sr) and 10 other players, mostly seniors, were dropped from the team.

will lead the new-look 18-member squad for the Pro-League series in Argentina, Australia, and European countries in the coming six months.

The 25-year-old has so far represented the country in 135 international matches.

had finished 11th without winning a single match at the 16-nation held in Bhubaneswar during November-December last year. Then had held the senior players responsible for the team's miserable show in the mega event.

Interestingly, the participation of Pakistan in the Pro-League series is still yet not certain due to financial issues.

Serious doubts remain over whether they will be able to fly to and then to and as the minister has made it clear that to get more grants the Pakistan Federation (PHF) has to first submit a comprehensive plan to the government.

The PHF has asked for another grant of 120 million rupees to cover the expenses of sending the team to the Pro-League matches and for allowances of players and officials.

Islahuddin said the players dropped include Mazhar Abbas, Irfan Senior, Mohammad Tauseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Irfan Junior, Senior, Tasawwar Abbas, and

had already announced retirement after

The new faces named in the national team include Waqar Ahmed, (both goalkeepers), Ali, Khan, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Rana Waheed, Akmal Hussain,

The chief selector said the changes were necessary to build a new Pakistan squad with the in mind.

The Pro-League matches featuring nine countries -- Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan -- also serves as a for the 2020 Tokyo with the four best teams qualifying for the Olympic qualification matches to be staged during 2020.

Pakistan open their Pro-League campaign with back-to-back matches against on February 2 and 3 in the central Argentinian city of

Pakistan Squad:



Waqar Ahmed, Amjad Ali, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Khan, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, (captain), Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Aziz,

Standbys: Salman Razzaq, Adeel Lateef, Rana Sohail, Mohammad Qamar, Akmal Hussain, Taimour Malik, Samiullah, Emmaduddin.

Officials: (head coach-cum-manager); Danish Kaleem, (coaches).

