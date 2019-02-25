DCW dealt with over 52,000 cases in past three years: Outcome budget

The Commission for Women (DCW) has dealt with over 52,000 cases in the last three years, which is more than double the numbers addressed in the past eight years, the Outcome Budget of government Monday said.

The Outcome Budget was presented by in the Assembly.

It said between 2015-18, a total of 52,473 cases were addressed by the in comparison to 20,000 cases dealt between 2007-15.

Twenty-four programmes were included in the Women and Child Development department in 2018-19, it said.

The report also said that 101 'Anganwadi Hub Centres have been set-up by merging 357 'Anganwadi' centres on the pattern of pre-school delivery system.

It pointed out that spacious and vibrant 'mohalla playschools' for children aged between 3-6 years from economically disadvantaged background has also been developed.

As many as 10,897 'Anganwadi' centres are presently providing nutrition, vaccination, and pre-school activities under Integrated Child Development Services, a government programme which provides food, preschool education, primary healthcare, immunization, health check-up and to children under six years of age and their mothers.

The Outcome Budget mentioned that 75 per cent of the 137 critical indicators under the were "on track" while 15 per cent of the 21 critical indicators under the were "off track".

