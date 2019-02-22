World standing with India but not some political parties: BJP's attack at Congress

Hitting back at the for its attack on the over the Pulwama terror attack, the BJP Friday said some political parties are "not standing with the country" for petty when nations across the world have backed

dismissed as lies the Congress's claim that Prime was "completely oblivious" to the terror strike or "insensitive" as he "continued" with his prior engagements after the attack, and asserted that such lies need not be responded to.

The ruling party had in a tweet said that Modi's photo-shoot, on the day of the Pulwama terror attack, that had referred to in his tweet took place before the incident and not after it as alleged by the

At a press conference, Patra also attacked Minister and some other opposition leaders, claiming that they have spoken on the same lines as has by questioning the timing of the attack.

The neighbouring country has tried to link the attack with the upcoming polls in India, he said, accusing the Trinamool of making similar comments.

He referred to the UN Security Council's strong condemnation of the terror attack and naming of Pakistan-based terror outfit by the global body to underscore the Modi government's efforts to isolate

"On the one hand all countries are standing with .. humanity is standing with us, some political parties for their petty are not standing with the country," Patra said, attacking the Congress.

Tweets of Congress leaders, including and Shashi Tharoor, have become headlines in Pakistan, he said.

Tewari had targeted over his comment that has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of water to Pakistan, saying it was an attempt to "package high octane jingoism" to hide "national security failures".

Tharoor in a tweet appeared to be critical of the view that India should not play in

"At the height of the 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, & won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than surrender, since it would be defeat without a fight," the Congress has tweeted.

Slamming a media report that had done a caste-wise analysis of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack, Patra alleged that the Congress was behind it.

"What kind of articles the Congress is getting printed," he asked, saying that Pakistan sees "casteism" and "Hindu-Muslim" issues as "faultlines" to weaken India.

To a question about Tathagata Roy's tweet backing a boycott of "everything Kashmiri", Patra said is an inseparable part of India and Kashmiris are like "brothers and sisters" to other Indians.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had dismissed Gandhi's claim that Modi attended a photo-shoot allegedly hours after the on February 14 as "fake news", asserting that photographs were taken in morning.

"Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn't involved," the BJP tweeted.

The BJP took on Gandhi after the Congress called Modi "prime time minister" and said he continued shooting for a film in Uttarakhand even three hours after the of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)