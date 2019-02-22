Disappointing to see cricket being targeted after Pulwama attack, says Pakistan captain Sarfaraz

is "disappointed" that is being targeted after the terror attack and said the high-profile India- game should go ahead as planned despite calls for the match's boycott from several quarters of the neighbouring country.

The insisted that should never be mixed with politics and said in the interest of the crazy fans of both the countries, the match should be played.

"The and match should be played as per schedule as there are millions of people who want to watch this game. I just don't think should be targeted for political gains," Sarfaraz told the CricketPakistan.com.pk website.

"It is disappointing to see cricket being targeted after the incident. I don't recall Pakistan ever mixing with politics," he said.

The fate of the much-anticipated match to be held on June 16 at the Old Trafford lies in limbo after several former Indian cricketers called for its boycott in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

" should just be taken as sports," Sarfaraz added.

The call to boycott the match has come from some prominent names in Indian cricket such as senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former

But offering a different view, batting great and have stated that should not hand over points to Pakistan by boycotting the game. They, however, advocated continued shunning of bilateral cricket ties.

The (CoA) running Indian cricket also decided against taking any stand on clash against Pakistan, but urged the ICC and other nations to "sever ties" with countries from where "terrorism emanates".

Former Pakistan and batting great too was of the view that the game shouldn't be targeted.

"I felt bad after hearing about our pictures being removed from their (Indian) stadiums. Now this talk of boycotting I think need to understand they can face consequences of such an action," Miandad said.

"I don't understand the mindset. Do they really think they (India) can get away without playing match?" he asked.

He said India need to change its policy of mixing sports with politics.

"I just hope better sense prevails.

