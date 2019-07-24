Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Sardarshahar policemen booked for torturing, gangraping woman whose brother-in-law died in custody
Rajasthan: Churu SP put on APO, DSP suspended over custodial death, gang-rape
Rajasthan: Churu SP to be moved out, CO suspended over custodial death, gang-rape
Rajasthan: FIR lodged against six policemen for gang-raping woman at police station
Churu SP removed, Circle Officer suspended in Sardarshahar custodial death
-
A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a tea stall owner and four others in the Mansarover area here, police said on Wednesday.
Virendra Pal had gone to a tea stall Tuesday night where a scuffle broke out between him and the stall owner, Station House Officer, Mansarover police station, Sunil Kumar said.
The stall owner, along with four others, thrashed pal and hit him with an iron road, he added.
Pal was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries Wednesday morning, Kumar said.
Two among the accused have been apprehended, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU