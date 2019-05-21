Man commits suicide at park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A man allegedly committed suicide at a public park in front of the collectorate in of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

Surjaram, aged 50, allegedly hanged himself from a tree, police said.

Local resident spotted the body and informed police on Tuesday morning.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)