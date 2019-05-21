JUST IN
Business Standard

Man commits suicide at park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A man allegedly committed suicide at a public park in front of the collectorate in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

Surjaram, aged 50, allegedly hanged himself from a tree, police said.

Local resident spotted the body and informed police on Tuesday morning.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination, police added.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 13:46 IST

