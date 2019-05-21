Man commits suicide at park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

-
A man allegedly committed suicide at a public park in front of the collectorate in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.
Surjaram, aged 50, allegedly hanged himself from a tree, police said.
Local resident spotted the body and informed police on Tuesday morning.
The body was shifted to the mortuary of the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination, police added.
