Man dies in tempo-bike collision in HP's Kangra district

A 34-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after his vehicle collided with a tempo traveller on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday at the district's Ghatnalu village, police said.
Manohar Lal was rushed to a civil hospital from where he was referred to Tanda Medical college where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
Police said a case has been registered against the tempo driver.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
