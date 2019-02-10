Man dies in tempo-bike collision in HP's Kangra district

A 34-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after his vehicle collided with a tempo traveller on the Pathankot- national highway in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday at the district's Ghatnalu village, police said.

Manohar Lal was rushed to a civil hospital from where he was referred to Tanda Medical college where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police said a case has been registered against the

