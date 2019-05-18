Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor girl

A 22-year-old labourer has been handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court in in district of for raping a four-year-old girl in 2016.

Additional Sessions convicted the accused, Suresh Mukne, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code on May 16.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on him, said Saturday.

Mukne had abducted the girl from Phulpada locality in suburban Virar on the morning of August 29, 2016. He then took her to a dilapidated bungalow where he sexually assaulted her, said Khandagale.

Mukne was arrested and a chargesheet was filed against him.

During arguments, the dismissed the defence's plea seeking leniency for Mukne, saying that the offence has been proved against him.

