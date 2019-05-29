Adityanath meets newly elected BJP MPs in UP

After the BJP's thumping victory in the elections, held a meeting with the newly elected MPs of the party at his official residence here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by state in-charge J P Nadda and Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Adityanath congratulated the MPs for their success.

"Rising above candidate and party considerations, people this time came forward aggressively to elect the PM and this was seen all through the electioneering. It is because of this that the BJP won 303 seats on its own across the country; 64 of these are from alone," Yogi said.

Adityanath said the meeting was a formal introduction for the newly elected representatives who would henceforth be moving to for the swearing-in and the parliament session.

The also hosted lunch for them.

Among the MPs who attended the meeting were Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi, and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, who wrested the seat from the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).

Notable absentees included Narendra Modi, and actor-politician Hema Malini, who retained her Mathura seat.

