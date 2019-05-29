Yemen national commits suicide in Hyderabad after fiance dies

A 24-year-old national allegedly committed suicide at his house here reportedly upset over the death of his fiance in the gulf nation, police said Wednesday.

Mohamed U Ali, pursuing a degree course herehanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house on Monday evening, they said.

A few months ago,Ali was engaged to the woman who lives in Yemen, but she "died of cancer" recently, a said based on preliminary investigation.

A suicide note purportedly written by Ali was found in the room in which he stated that he went into depression after the death of his fiance and that "he too wanted to join her" and resorted to the extreme step.

Ali's friends said he was under depression for the past few days, police said adding a case of suicide was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)