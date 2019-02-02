Man held for offensive posts against Muslims

A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday at the airport here by the cyber crime sleuths in connection with alleged offensive posts in the against Muslims, police said.

Kalyanasundaram Rangasamy had allegedly made defamatory comments offending Muslims recently, police said, adding they were on the lookout for him for the offence for quite some time.

On his arrival at the domestic airport this morning from Ahmedabad, he was arrested and taken to the police commissionerate for questioning before producing him in a court, police said.

A case under several sections of the IPC has been registered following complaints against him by some outfits.

