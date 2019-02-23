There is always a touch of Bengal in my works: Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker has said that he is still learning to emulate the works of great Bengali directors and will definitely make a Bengali film one day.

He also said that there is always a touch of in all his

"When people ask me why I don't make a film in Bengali, I reply I am still learning," said on Friday evening after he was given the 'Dashovuja Bangali 2019' award by (Calcutta) here. "But whoever I collaborate with in a film, there is always a touch of in my work, in some way or the other," he said.

Affirming his indebtedness to great filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Tapan Sinha, said that they have always inspired him.

"I always think that it will be gratifying for me as a filmmaker if I am ever able to recreate at least one per cent of Ray's magic in my films," Sircar, the director of various such as Piku, October and Vicky Donor, said.

He said the reason behind retaining some Bengali touch in all his works is due to a sense of guilt.

Veteran Soumitra Chatterjee, recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award, who was also felicitated on the occasion, said, "As I have worked for a long period, I have been considered as their own by my countless audiences."



"This is the reason behind me being showered with so many accolades, though I doubt whether I deserve such honour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)