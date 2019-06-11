Man held with 23 LSD blots in Thane

Police have seized 23 LSD blots from a 33-year-old man here in Maharashtra, an said Tuesday.

The blots of or LSD, a hallucinogenic drug, were seized from Hitesh Malhotra in Vartak nagar area on Monday, said ACP, Crime, Mukund Hatote.

While Malhotra was carrying 10 blots, the rest were found hidden in his house in Dosti Vihar.

A single blot is usually sold at Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, he said.

Police are investigating the source of the contraband.

Malhotra has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was produced in a local court Tuesday which remanded him in police custody till June 15.

