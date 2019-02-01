Man held with pistol, bullets at Delhi Metro station

A 58-year-old man was Friday apprehended at a Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and bullets in his bag, officials said.

G Ahamad, a resident of district in Bihar, was caught at the Chandni Chowk metro station at about 11:30 am after the baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag, they said.

The man was handed over to the local police by the (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Metro is banned by law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)