Man held with pistol, bullets at Delhi Metro station

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 58-year-old man was Friday apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and bullets in his bag, officials said.

G Ahamad, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was caught at the Chandni Chowk metro station at about 11:30 am after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag, they said.

The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:30 IST

