Maha govt to double financial aid to martyr's kin: Fadnavis

The government has decided to double the financial assistance given to the martyrs' families to Rs 50 lakh.

He said the martyrs' families will also be given two hectares of land.

"We have already increased the assistance given to the martyrs' families from Rs three lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Now, we will further increase it to Rs 50 lakh. We are also providing two hectares of land to the martyrs' families," he said.

Fadnavis also announced doubling of amount given by the under the Gaurav scheme to soldiers and officers of various ranks.

Now, and recipients will get Rs 60 lakh from Rs 30 lakh.

Sarvottam Yuddha medal, Mahaveer Chakra, Kirti Chakra awardees will get Rs 36 lakh from Rs 18 lakh.

Those conferred with Uttam Yuddha Seva Medal, Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Yuddha Seva Medal will get Rs 24 lakh from the present Rs 12 lakh, while those conferred with Military, Navy and Air Force Medals will get Rs 12 lakh from Rs 6 lakh, the said.

Apart from this, the monthly remuneration for soldiers under different medal categories will also doubled, he said.

