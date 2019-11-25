Man involved in theft cases arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 24-year-old man involved in six cases of theft and robbery was arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aadil. He was arrested from Sangam Vihar on Sunday, where he had come to steal two-wheelers, they said.

According to the police, Aadil was previously involved in six cases of vehicle thefts, robbery and house theft registered at Sangam Vihar, Neb Sarai, Tigri and Malviya Nagar police stations respectively.

With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved five cases. The police have also recovered five stolen motorcycles.

