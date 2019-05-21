JUST IN
Man kills father over dispute on daily expenses in Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A resident of Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district was Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father over a domestic dispute, police said.

Accused Arvind Harke (40) was upset that his father Subhashchandra did not give him money for expenses but used to financially support relatives, an official said.

"On Monday night, Harke stabbed his father in the head, neck and ear with a pair of scissors. He then bludgeoned the senior citizen with a hammer. Subhashchandra was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.

Senior Inspector RN Mungekar of Vishnu Nagar police station said Harke has been charged with murder.

Tue, May 21 2019. 21:31 IST

