Man kills father over dispute on daily expenses in Thane

-
ALSO READ
3 booked for kidnapping, assaulting, firing at man in Thane
Doubting fidelity, man kills his live-in partner
West Bengal man arrested for murder in Thane
Maharashtra: BJP worker sent to judicial custody after seizure of weapons from shop
Maha ACB books KDMC Shiv Sena corporator for bribery
-
A resident of Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district was Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father over a domestic dispute, police said.
Accused Arvind Harke (40) was upset that his father Subhashchandra did not give him money for expenses but used to financially support relatives, an official said.
"On Monday night, Harke stabbed his father in the head, neck and ear with a pair of scissors. He then bludgeoned the senior citizen with a hammer. Subhashchandra was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.
Senior Inspector RN Mungekar of Vishnu Nagar police station said Harke has been charged with murder.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU