Man kills father over dispute on daily expenses in Thane

A resident of in Maharashtra's district was Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father over a domestic dispute, police said.

Accused (40) was upset that his father did not give him money for expenses but used to financially support relatives, an said.

"On Monday night, Harke stabbed his father in the head, neck and ear with a pair of scissors. He then bludgeoned the senior citizen with a hammer. was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.

RN Mungekar of station said Harke has been charged with murder.

