Man kills in-laws in UP's Kushinagar

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

killed his (60) and mother-in-law (55) during their sleep with a sharp-edged weapon in Khangi Bazaar area under station on Sunday night, of Police said.

The couple's grandson couple Aditya, 14, suffered injuries in the incident, Mishra said, adding the boy was presently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Mantu was arrested from his residence in and, during questioning,he confessed to have committed the crime, the SP said.

"Mantu suspected his wife's fidelity. He had complained regarding this to his in-laws," he said.

The accused's wife said since marriage in 2018 Mantu had been harassing her for dowry, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)