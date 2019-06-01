Northern Army commander review security along LoC in Kupwara

Lt Gen Saturday reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the force along the (LoC) in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas of Kupwara sector in north on Saturday, an Army said.

He said the reviewed the operational preparedness and the security situation along the LoC and lauded all ranks for their strict vigil, professionalism and high morale, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)