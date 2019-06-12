Man murdered in Haryana's Karnal, cops suspect involvement of teenage son

A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Haryana's Karnal with police treating his teenage son as the suspect in the case, a said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night, from the station said over the phone.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's 15-year-old son was allegedly in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with his father over some issue.

"According to their neighbours, the teenager allegedly attacked his father with a sharp object, leading to the latter's death," said.

He said further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)