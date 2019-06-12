Man murdered in Haryana's Karnal, cops suspect involvement of teenage son

A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Haryana's Karnal with police treating his teenage son as the suspect in the case, a police official said Wednesday.
The incident took place Tuesday night, Inspector Sukhwinder from the Sadar police station said over the phone.
He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's 15-year-old son was allegedly in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with his father over some issue.
"According to their neighbours, the teenager allegedly attacked his father with a sharp object, leading to the latter's death," Sukhwinder said.
He said further investigation was underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
