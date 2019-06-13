How porn ruins women's intimate experiences with men

Consuming porn instigates body-related insecurities in women that might not only reduce their interest in engaging in intimate activities with their partners but also negatively affect their arousal, a study suggests.

Researchers have explored the association between and intimate partner experiences among heterosexual women and revealed that there was a complex relationship between the two.

Published in the Journal of Women's Health, the study reveals that thinking of pornographic material during intimate experiences with a heterosexual partner among women minght give rise to insecurities about appearances and thus reduces the enjoyment of the intimate acts.

For the findings, the research team surveyed 706 heterosexual women aged 18-29 in the US, associating the consumption of with sexual preferences, experiences and concerns.

The researchers reported that while most women in the study sample had seen pornography, fewer than half used it for masturbation.

Those women who used it at higher rates for masturbation tended to rely more on pornographic scripts during sex to achieve and maintain and were more likely to prefer to sex with a partner.

"The researchers demonstrate a clear difference between the role of pornography in sexual experiences of women compared to men," said from in the US.

"Whereas the relationship tends to be more direct in young heterosexual men and just viewing pornographic material is associated with reduced sexual intimacy and satisfaction, women make the material part of their personal sexual experience and carry the pornographic script into their intimate partner experiences," Kornstein said.

