Local ANP leader shot dead in Pakistan

A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unidentified men in front of a shopping store here on Saturday, police said.

Unidentified armed men, who were riding a bike, opened fire at Sartaj Khan, president of the district unit of ANP, as soon as he came out of the shopping store, they said.

Eye witnesses said that the accused opened fire after Khan resisted a robbery bid.

The leader, who was in his early thirties, was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, doctors said, adding that Khan was shot on the head.

However, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Khan's body has been sent for autopsy, The Express Tribune reported.

The slain leader had earlier served as the general secretary of the ANP's city district and had been elected as the president for Peshawar in the recent intra-party elections.

Senior ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed reached the hospital after the of Khan's death and party workers protested outside the hospital, the report said.

The party's parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak condemned the incident and accused the government of failing to protect its citizens.

We are being targeted again and again, he said, adding that Khan was a long-time member of the party and losing him was a setback for ANP.

