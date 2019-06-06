Man sustains injuries as three-bike borne men open fire in outer Delhi

A 30-year-old man was injured after three-bike borne men allegedly opened fire at him in outer Delhi's area, police said Thursday.

Six rounds were fired on the car of the victim. The victim sustained two bullet injuries, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

The victim - Narender Sharma, a was travelling in his car when three-bike borne men started chasing him from Shiv Ram Park, police said.

When Sharma reached near a Hanuman Mandir, the trio fired six rounds on his car. The victim sustained two bullet injuries - one on his stomach and the other on the left side of his head, police added.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated and is condition is stated to be stable, a senior police said.

"A case has been registered. An investigation has also been initiated," Seju Kuruvilla, of Police (outer) said.

The suspects have been identified, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab them.

CCTV cameras installed in the adjoining areas were also scanned to establish and identify the sequence of event, the said.

In September last year, Sharma had attacked the main accused following a fight between them over some issue, the said, adding that the recent attack on Sharma appears to be a case of personal enmity.

However, the motive behind attempt will be clear one the accused are nabbed, police added.

