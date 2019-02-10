Minor girl's body found dumped in Delhi park

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found dumped near a park in outer Delhi's on Sunday, police said.

A passerby spotted the body and informed the police station at around 7.30 am, following which officials rushed to the spot, they said.

Investigations revealed that the minor had been missing from her house since 9.30 pm on Saturday after which the parents tried to search for her in the vicinity.

Unable to trace her, they approached the police at midnight and lodged a missing complaint, Seju Kuruvilla, of police (outer) said.

Police found the body on Sunday morning and after identification, it was sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation was taken up, he added.

External injuries were found on the body, police said, adding they are probing all angles, including whether the minor was sexually assaulted.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

