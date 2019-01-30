Man wanted for abducting girl held

A man, wanted for allegedly abducting a girl, was arrested in Delhi, police said Wednesday.

Ravindra Gurjar had allegedly abducted a girl from here in June last year, of Police said,



He was nabbed by a team of Dholpur police in Delhi, Verma said, adding the girl in his captivity for about eight months was rescued.

Gurjar carried a reward of Rs 35,000 on his head, he added.

He had been previously booked in various criminal cases, including dacoity.

