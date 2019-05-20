Man wanted in robbery-cum-murder case held

The Police Special Cell has arrested a 30-year-old man wanted in a robbery and murder case after an encounter in area, officials said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, they said.

"The accused was intercepted near Crematorium Shahpur Narela when he riding a bike at around 8.45 pm. He was signalled to stop but instead of stopping his vehicle, he opened fire on police." P S Kushwah, of police (special cell), said.

Police retaliated and fired in self defence which hit in leg of the accused person, he said.

was taken to in Narela.

About 12 rounds have been exchanged between the accused and police, they said.

On December 26, 2018, Mukesh Kumar, who was working in Apeksha International Footwear company as field executive, to ICICI bank, Lawrence Road, on his motorcycle for his official work, said.

After his work at Bank, when he reached at at 2:25 pm, two persons riding on a motorcycle hit bike and stopped him on gunpoint, he said.

They robbed his bag containing cash, and other valuable items.

When Kumar raised an alarm for help, a scooter rider, (50), stopped and challenged the robbers, police said.

One of the robbers shot him dead and ran away on their motorcycle from the spot, police added.

