Don't know why people are politicising it: Vivek Oberoi on sharing 'crass' meme on Aishwarya

Reacting to the heavy criticism on after he shared a meme on Bachchan's personal life, said Monday there was much about a "non-issue" and people were "politicising" the post unnecessarily.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme with three panels, one with him, another with and a third with her husband and daughter on

The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday, was called "crass" and "distasteful".

"Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," captioned the photo and credited the account that shared it.

Asked about the controversy over the tweet, told reporters he doesn't understand "why people are making a big deal about this."



"Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, 'Ha ha,' and appreciated the other person. When someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously.

"I even wrote there that there's nothing political about it. It's life and such things happen in life that you are with someone and then you move on in life."



The said Aishwarya is "happy in her life and I am happy in mine".

"It's just a small meme. To take it so seriously and then give such a big reaction... The people, who are in the meme, haven't objected to it. But everyone has politicised it."



Aishwarya is currently in for the prestigious film festival.

Oberoi said there are people who just politicise "such non-issues" and drew a parallel with CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Sometimes didi demand people to be put in jail for meme, and now some people want to be behind bars. They couldn't stop my film but now want to stop me. This is kiddish, " he said.

was quick to blast the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", over his "distasteful" tweet.

called the meme "disgusting and classless"' in a tweet while Urmila Matondkar, who is the candidate from Mumbai North, called out the actor for not having the courtesy of pulling down the tweet despite widespread criticism.

Reacting to Sonam's tweet, Oberoi said, "Sometimes people write such things on to appear cool."



"I would like to ask Sonam what work has she done for women empowerment? I have been working on women empowerment since Sonam was working on her makeover.

"I would just tell Sonam, 'You are a good girl. I have a lot of respect and love for your father. But what you have written, to that I would like to give you a small advice. God bless you and wish you all the best in your career but please overact less on screen and overreact less on '"



The sent a notice to the actor, asking him to give an explanation for sharing the "insulting" and "misogynist" tweet.

In the notice, the NCW said the actor should not have carried a minor girl and a woman's picture for a sly reference. A similar reaction came from and chapters of women commissions.

Oberoi said it's a good thing that a notice has been sent to him as he would want to meet the women commission and put his point.

"I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong," he said.

Oberoi said he doesn't have any issue in saying "sorry" and quipped he is an "expert in apologising."



"You must have seen my videos, memes where I am holding my ears to apologise. All I am saying is that please tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done anything wrong, I will apologise," he said.

