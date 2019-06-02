Maneka Gandhi visits Sultanpur

and MP Sunday thanked the people of the constituency for electing her.

Gandhi, who arrived here for the first time after the elections, spoke about development for every section of the society. She is here on a three-day tour.

The former women and child development also said a person who wins with a big margin and is a parliamentarian for a long time, is made the Protem Speaker, and she is one of them.

According to some reports, is likely to be appointed as the

On being asked why she was not offered a ministerial berth this time, the evaded a direct reply. She later told reporters, "You can get the answer from the people of "



When asked why her son Varun was also not made a minister, she added, "Achchaa to hum chalte hai (I take your leave).

