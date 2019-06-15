2 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The duo, identified as Madkam Bheema (25) and Lekam Masa (30), both residents of Tongguda village in Sukma, turned themselves in at station, of Police told

While Bheema was a "commander" of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural front outfit of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Masa was a member of the CNM, he said, adding that Bheema had a reward of Rs 1 lakh against his name.

The two were involved in murder, attacks on police and planting explosives to target security forces, Sinha said.

