Child Line rescues 10 children from traffickers

Ten children, who were to be trafficked to others states, were rescued from railway station on Saturday, officials said.

The members of Child Line, Pakur, rescued the children, aged between 12 and 16 years, and handed them to their family members, said 'Bal Kalyan Samiti' members Saleha Naaz, Vinod Kumar Pramanik and 'Bal Sangrakhshan' official

The family members of the rescued children were told to get in touch with block offices and take help from them regarding welfare schemes to ensure their children a good future, they said.

Child Line's and Mangru Answar said the traffickers managed to escape.

All the children belong to different places of district.

