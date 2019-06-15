Meet with hotel owners in Chennai to discuss water shortage:

Municipal Administration S P Velumani Saturday said a meeting had been convened tomorrow with hotel owners in in the wake of the acute water scarcity.

Accusing opposition parties of politicising the water issue, the told reporters here that teams had been formed to tackle the situation across the state.

He further said the meeting with hotel owners to be presided over by the would discuss the water issue threadbare.

Replying to questions on the issue of water scarcity in the state, the said the government was supplying an additional 2,400 Million Litres Daily (MLD) drinking water, which was more than the amount supplied in previous years.

Velumani said was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017 and added as against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.

Besides, as against that 13 TMC water from Andhra Pradesh, the State received only 6.40 TMC, he said.

Water is being supplied through 9,100 lorries daily to and also to panchayat, municipality and town panchayat areas by lorries, he said.

