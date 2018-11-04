JUST IN
Eqbal, Bajwa billed as top two seeds in Pereira tennis

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal and Paramveer Singh Bajwa of Punjab have been seeded one and two in the J S Pereira Memorial AITA Ranking mens tennis tournament.

The tournament, organised and hosted by the Bandra Gymkhana, is to be held at the gymkhanas floodlit tennis courts from Monday to November 10.

Twenty four players have been directly seeded in the main draw and they will be joined by eight qualifiers to complete the 32-player draw, a media release said.

The prize money at stake for the winner is Rs 26,000 and 30 AITA points while the runner-up will receive a prize of Rs 18,000 and 22 points.

The second qualifying rounds were gone through on Sunday followed by the third and final round on Monday morning to spot the eight qualifiers.

Results: Qualifying (2nd round): Praneet Kudale (MH) bt Rohan Gajree (HR) 9-4; Samson Aron Paul (AP) bt Sahil Goyal (MH) 9-4; Aayush Bhandari (TS) bt Siddhant Kumar (MH) 9-1; Hitesh Sharma (MH) bt Suyash Sharma (MP) 7-4(retd); Shastri Shimon (MH) bt Raau Parkar (MH) 9-1; Kamlesh Garasiya (RJ) bt Chandhok Singh (MH) 9-4; Gunjan Jadhav (MH) bt Ajay Patil (MH) 9-4; Suraj H (KL) bt Punit Dhoke (MH) 9-2; Tanmay Praveen (MH) bt 9-8(4); Rishabh Kalokhe (MH) bt Ribhav R (KA) 9-7.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:50 IST

