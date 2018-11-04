Eqbal, Bajwa billed as top two seeds in Pereira tennis

Ishaque Eqbal of and Paramveer Singh of have been seeded one and two in the J S Pereira Memorial AITA Ranking mens tournament.

The tournament, organised and hosted by the Bandra Gymkhana, is to be held at the gymkhanas floodlit courts from Monday to November 10.

Twenty four players have been directly seeded in the main draw and they will be joined by eight qualifiers to complete the 32-player draw, a said.

The prize money at stake for the winner is Rs 26,000 and 30 AITA points while the runner-up will receive a prize of Rs 18,000 and 22 points.

The second qualifying rounds were gone through on Sunday followed by the third and final round on Monday morning to spot the eight qualifiers.

Results: Qualifying (2nd round): Praneet Kudale (MH) bt (HR) 9-4; (AP) bt Sahil Goyal (MH) 9-4; Aayush Bhandari (TS) bt Siddhant Kumar (MH) 9-1; Hitesh Sharma (MH) bt (MP) 7-4(retd); Shastri Shimon (MH) bt Raau Parkar (MH) 9-1; Kamlesh Garasiya (RJ) bt Chandhok Singh (MH) 9-4; Gunjan Jadhav (MH) bt (MH) 9-4; Suraj H (KL) bt Punit Dhoke (MH) 9-2; Tanmay Praveen (MH) bt 9-8(4); Rishabh Kalokhe (MH) bt Ribhav R (KA) 9-7.

