Ailing Parrikar to meet Goa govt officials, BJP MLAs and ministers Saturday

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet state BJP MLAs, ministers and government officials at his private residence on Saturday, his office informed.
Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his private residence in Dona Paula, near here, since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on October 14.
"The CM will first meet officials and take stock of governance in the morning, followed by a meeting with BJP MLAs and ministers," a senior Chief Ministers Office functionary told PTI Friday.
He added that Parrikar was feeling better now.
Parrikar had earlier held a Cabinet meeting on October 31 and met party officials the next day.
