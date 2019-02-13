Manpasand Beverages Ltd Announces Q3 & 9MFY19 Results

/ -- - Q3FY19 - Revenue at Rs. 165.89 cr; EBITDA stood at Rs 36.89 cr - PAT reported at Rs. 9.83 cr



Ltd, one of India's leading fruit drinks company, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2018.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2018:



Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31st, 2018 stood at Rs. 163.52 crore, as compared to Rs. 143.13 crore in the same period last year.

Manpasand's Earnings before Interest, Tax, (EBITDA) in Q3FY19 stood at Rs. 36.89 crore, up 38.01%. The company's EBITDA margin improved from 18.01% in Q3FY18 to 22.24% in Q3FY19.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018:



Revenue from operations for 9MFY19 ended December 31st, 2018 stood at Rs. 672.40 crore, as compared to Rs. 570.41 crore in the same period last year.

Manpasand's Earnings before Interest, Tax, (EBITDA) in Nine months ended December 31, 2018 stood at Rs. 133.42 crore, up 27.56%.

Other Highlights of MAT MAR'18



As per a recent Nielsen Report based on MAT MAR'18 data, for Trade and Modern Trade channels, across India, Manpasand's steady performance in the based Drink category, over various parameters:



Manpasand retains its position as the 4th largest brand and remains the 2nd largest Indian brand in the based Drink category Manpasand has emerged as the 3rd largest based Drink in the Modern Trade Channel, pan Rural sales contribute to 58% of Manpasand's overall sales Mirroring the industry trend, remains the highest Mango Drink contributor for Manpasand too In the 5 states where Manpasand & are jointly distributing their products, during off-season where key competitors show downward trend in reach in Orissa, Manpasand has shown increased distribution efforts, across trade and modern trade channels In the state of West Bengal, as per Nielsen's report, Manpasand has shown steady growth in reach, vis--vis its competitors *The channels covered in Report include Grocers, Stores, Semi-retailers, Food Stores, Eateries (RWB & RWoB), Paan bidi, Chemists and Modern Trade. Highways, Railways, Bus Depots and Hotels are either under represented or uncovered



About Ltd: (



One of the country's leading fruit juice players with Rs. 955 crore plus turnover in FY2018, Limited has the unique distinction of being the first pure in this sector in the Indian capital market. With its flagship brand Mango Sip and a host of other products, Manpasand Beverages represents the successful story of a visionary first generation entrepreneur, Manpasand has seven manufacturing facilities located in various parts of India: three at (Gujarat), two in (UP), one in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and one at Ambala (Haryana). The Company is also on track to complete the construction of its new plant in (Andhra Pradesh). The Company has recently performed ground-breaking ceremony for its new plant in Khurda (Odisha).

In the fast and ever-growing fruit-based beverages market in India, the Company has emerged as a significant and formidable brand with its customer-centric approach, value-for-money offerings, strong focus on affordable price points, innovation and research, brand building, aggressive production capacity expansions and strong distribution strategies are the Company's major strengths.

