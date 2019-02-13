RS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address

With opposition protests stalling House proceedings, the Wednesday passed without debate the motion thanking the for his address at the start of the Budget session.

Issues ranging from the fighter jet deal to the Citizenship Bill have stalled proceedings since the House met for the Budget session on January 31.

On the last day of the session, there was a consensus that the motion will be adopted without debate.

The motion was adopted by voice vote after several amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn.

