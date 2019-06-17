Many Japanese companies interested in investing in Assam:

Commerce and Industry Patowary Monday claimed that many Japanese companies are interested in investing in the state in various projects, including setting up an integrated township at a cost of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, Patowary said he will be meeting a delegation of around 150 Japanese companies in the National Capital on Wednesday, led by External Trade Organization (JETRO).

"I will discuss with these companies different possible areas of investment. There is a proposal that JETRO will set up an integrated township at Nagarbara in We have assured to give the land and they are likely to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in this project," he said.

has manufacturing facilities in and is exploring if the spare parts units can come up in Nagarbara, Patowary said.

"I have been meeting Japanese companies for some time now and making effort to bring them to Assam. If that happens, the industrial scenario of the state will change," he added.

The said that as these companies are likely to recruit local youths, (ASDM) has decided to roll out Japanese language course in its training module.

"To provide skilled manpower, we have already trained 40,840 youths and training is going on for another 49,787 youths. We are coming up with Skill City with an investment of Rs 900 crore. The (NESC) was established under the aegis of ASDM in collaboration with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore," he added.

Patowary further informed that NESC will produce 400 trained candidates annually and offer one-year certification programme in and beverage service, housekeeping, retail service and beauty-wellness.

Earlier this month, had decided to invest an amount of 205.784 billion Yen (around Rs 13,000 crore) in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of India's North-Eastern region.

