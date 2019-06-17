Cong slams Centre, Bihar govt over death of children in Bihar

The Monday hit out at the Centre and the government over the deaths of 103 children in the state due to suspected Acute Syndrome (AES), saying better preparedness could have saved lives.

Congress' also posted a video on in which Minister is heard at a meeting asking for the score of the versus Pakistan cricket match on Sunday.

"Bihar's Minister seems more worried about cricket score than the death of children due to Encephalitis," Surjewala tweeted and tagged the video.

Senior said the central and state governments should do everything possible to control the situation.

"It is unfortunate that in 2019, in the 21st century, so many children have died. There are some shortcomings on the part of the government and administration because they know that in the summers hits so the department should have been ready," he said.

"The Centre also should have been prepared. Medical response teams should have been ready so that many lives could have been saved," Sharma said.

Six children died on Monday in Bihar's district, taking the toll due to suspected case of Acute Syndrome (AES) to 103.

According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from in the district and 85 from and Hospital (SKMCH), where Union had visited the patients on Sunday and assured their families of all possible help from the Centre.

While doctors have maintained that the deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claimed that most of the victims, below the age of 10, have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by low level of blood sugar, electrolyte imbalance due to high temperature and extreme humidity.

