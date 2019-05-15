Maoist torch vehicles used in road construction work

Maoists torched at least five vehicles and some machines used in road construction work at Panimunda village in district, police said on Wednesday.

A group of armed ultras stormed the site camp of a engaged in the construction of a road under Pradham Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) late on Tuesday night, Kalahandi, of Police, B Gangadhar said.

The red rebels, who have been opposing construction of a new rural road between Urladani and Lahadi, set ablaze five tractors and some machines used in the work, police said.

Before leaving, the Maoists left some posters at the site expressing their opposition to the road construction project in the area, they said.

The SP said that combing operation and patrolling in the area bordering district has been intensified after the incident.

