Maoists gun down trader in Jharkhand

Maoist have kidnapped and shot dead a 37-year-old in district, the police said here on Friday.

Brajesh Sahu was gunned down by cadres of the banned CPI(Maoist) near a school at Katia village under Bishunpur police station limits on Thursday night.

Police sources said the reason behind Sahu's killing could be his support to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, another proscribed Maoist organisation.

The Maoists, who had left some leaflets near the body, also torched a kendu-leaf laden truck near the school.

