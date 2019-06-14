Doctors protest against assault of colleagues in Kolkata spreads to other parts of the country

The stir by junior doctors protesting assault on two of their colleagues at a hospital in assumed nationwide proportions Friday with government doctors from various states expressing solidarity and resorting to agitations.

The protests began after a patient's relatives assaulted the doctors at and Hospital in on Sunday night.

The doctors have demanded Mamata Banerjee's unconditional apology and set six conditions for the to withdraw their four-day-long stir that disrupted across

Among other things, they are are pressing for more stringent laws to protect them from such assaults.

The (IMA) launched a three-day nationwide protest from Friday to express solidarity with the doctors and called for a strike on June 17 with withdrawal of

In Delhi, scores of doctors at several government and private hospitals held demonstrations by boycotting work, marching and raising slogans.

They also met and apprised him of the medical fraternity's demand of ensuring safety and security of doctors in face of any violence in hospital premises.

In a letter to Banerjee, the has urged her to ensure an "amicable end" to the protests and provide a secure working environment for doctors.

Around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra, including some 2,800 in Mumbai, went on a one-day strike.

The Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had declared that junior doctors at government hospitals in the state will not perform surgeries or attend to out-patient departments (OPDs) between 8 am and 5 pm Friday.

In and other places in Telangana, Junior doctors staged protests against the assault at major state-run hospitals, including and in the city, P S Vijayender, a of the junior doctors association in Telangana, said.

In Jaipur, doctors at the government hospital wore black bands and helmets to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in

Doctors from other districts of also took part in the token protest, according to a report.

In Raipur, around 400 junior doctors of Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur - the biggest government hospital in the state - staged a protest from 8 am to 2 pm in premises of the medical facility.

The services at the and Hospital (GMCH) at Panaji and its facilities across the state were partially affected Friday as several doctors went on a one-day strike.

In Chandigarh, over 1,200 resident doctors at the and Research (PGIMER) held a demonstration to express solidarity with their protesting counterparts in

In Coimbatore, over 100 doctors staged a dharna in front of the government hospital to protest against the assault of a in Kolkata.

The doctors, including women, belonging to the local chapter of (IMA) and raised slogans.

