Pantsulaia, Tukhaev settle for draw

GM Pantsulaia of settled for a draw with GM from in the seventh round of the 12th Mayor's Cup here Friday.

Pantsulaia (Elo 2614) and Tukhaev (Elo 2527) called truce after 55 moves.

Pantsulaia, playing white, couldn't get much out Reti opening.

As the game progressed, it was Tukhaev who slowly improved the position of his pieces and built up considerable pressure on the white's kingside.

Soon things started looking ominous for white, but just then, Tukhaev made some loose moves allowing his opponent to escape with a draw on board 2.

Meanwhile, the top board witnessed an engrossing encounter between GM Samwel Ter Sahakyan (Elo 2611) of and GM Amonatov Farrukh (Elo 2624) of Tajikistan, which also ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)