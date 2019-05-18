Marilyn Manson, Sharon Stone to appear in 'The New Pope'

Singer-songwriter Manson and Stone will be making appearances in the upcoming HBO series "The New Pope".

The show is a follow-up to Paolo Sorrentino's critically-applauded "The Young Pope" limited series that featured as American pontiff Lenny Belardo, an outrageously conservative figurehead who seems determined on turning the world of the Vatican upside down.

"The New Pope" will be set in in the world of modern papacy and Law is expected to reprise his role. The show will also feature veteran in a pivotal role.

The details of the characters that Manson and Stone will be playing in the show have not been revealed yet, reported Variety.

The show will also feature returning cast members from its 2016 predecessor -- Cecile de France as Sofia; as the wife of a Swiss Guard, who is a fervent papal fan; and as the warty, manipulative Cardinal Voiello.

The show recently wrapped production. However, its official premiere date is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)