Mark Wahlberg to take over Chris Evans' role in Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite'

Mark Wahlberg is in negotiations to replace Chris Evans in filmmaker Antoine Fuqua's action thriller "Infinite".

According to Variety, Evans, who boarded the project in February, had to quit due to scheduling conflict.

The film is based on D Eric Maikranz's novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", which focuses on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks.

Ian Shorr is adapting the book for the screen.

The Paramount Pictures' project will be produced by John Zaozirny alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian for Di Bonaventura Pictures.

Rafi Crohn is serving as the executive producer.

The production on the project is scheduled to begin later this year, with makers planning to release the movie on August 7, 2020.

