Matthew Perry's father appeared on 'Friends'

Actor Matthew Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, once made a guest appearance on his son's iconic show "Friends".

In a scene from season four episode "The One with Rachel's New Dress", John played Mr Burgin, the father of Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) love interest Joshua.

He makes an appearance after awkwardly walking-in on Rachel trying to seduce Joshua.

In the scene, while Rachel is under the impression that she is alone with Josh at his parents' home and wears a risque dress, they return at an inappropriate time.

The popular American sitcom, featuring Aniston, Matthew, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, premiered in 1994 and had a decade-long run.

