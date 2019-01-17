JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

SC paves way for reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra; quashes some restrictions

Netherlands to sign 10 MoUs at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Business Standard

Mayor says 5 killed in car bombing in Colombian capital

AP  |  Bpgota 

Bogota's mayor says at least five people have been killed and another 10 injured in a car bombing at a police academy in Colombia's capital.

The scene outside the General Santander police academy is chaotic, with ambulances and helicopters rushing to the normally tightly controlled facility. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion that destroyed windows in adjacent buildings Thursday.

Pictures on social media showed a charred vehicle surrounded by debris on the academy's campus.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa says at least 5 people were killed and 10 injured. Leftist rebels from the National Liberation Army have been stepping up attacks on police targets in Colombia amid a standoff with conservative President Ivan Duque over how to re-start stalled peace talks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements