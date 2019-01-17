Mayor says 5 killed in car bombing in Colombian capital

Bogota's says at least five people have been killed and another 10 injured in a car bombing at a police academy in Colombia's capital.

The scene outside the Santander police academy is chaotic, with ambulances and helicopters rushing to the normally tightly controlled facility. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion that destroyed windows in adjacent buildings Thursday.

Pictures on showed a charred vehicle surrounded by debris on the academy's campus.

says at least 5 people were killed and 10 injured. Leftist rebels from the have been stepping up attacks on police targets in amid a standoff with over how to re-start stalled peace talks.

