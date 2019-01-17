Djokovic powers past Tsonga in 2008 Aussie Open final repeat

World number one blasted past 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 at on Thursday in a repeat of their 2008 final, also won by the Serb.

The top seed vanquished his old French foe for the 17th time in 27 tour meetings stretching back 11 years and advances to face Canada's 25th seed in the third round.

Djokovic, 31, won the first of his 14 Grand Slams in that final against Tsonga over a decade ago and he said the memories came flooding back as the pair walked back out on

"You could feel the tension on court at the beginning. We felt a lot of emotion but we tried to play a great game," said Djokovic as both players took a trip down memory lane.

That occasion remains world number 177 Tsonga's sole Grand Slam final.

The 33-year-old is on the comeback trail after missing seven months of the 2018 season following left that saw his ranking plummet outside the top 200.

Back in 2008 Djokovic had won in four sets and despite the easier-looking scoreline the Serb said Tsonga remained a hard opponent.

"It's always tough to play Jo. He has struggled with and his ranking doesn't do him justice in my eyes."



Rain delays earlier in the day meant that the second-round showdown began at 10.37 pm on Thursday and finished at 12:41am local time Friday after 2hr 4mins of play.

Djokovic thanked the fans for staying for the match.

"It's almost 1:00 am," he said. "But I don't feel like sleeping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)