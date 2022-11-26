MCD polls: BJP emptied people's pockets instead of cleaning waste: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader on Saturday alleged that the extorted money from people and emptied their pockets instead of cleaning the garbage in the city in the past 15 years.

Holding street corner meetings at R K Puram, Munirka, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli and Chhattarpur, Sisodia said the city residents are fed up with the BJP's incompetence in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and that they will vote to bring the AAP to the civic body.

People will choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in MCD too to fasten the pace of development work across Delhi. The extorted money from the common man and emptied their pockets. People are fed up with the BJP's incompetence and hence, they will vote for the AAP in the upcoming civic body polls, he underlined.

The senior AAP leader further accused the saffron party of failing to perform its core functions in the last 15 years in MCD.

The core responsibility of the was to ensure cleanliness of parks, roads, bylanes, and sewers across Delhi. But they failed in this terribly and corruption became rampant during their reign. The BJP gave three mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi and now they want 16 more to be established across the national capital, he alleged.

AAP leader Atishi said BJP councillors are only bothered about impeding Arvind Kejriwal's work in Delhi.

The BJP stands no chance in front of the 'Kejriwal Model' in MCD...," she said.

Alleging that there are a plethora of instances where BJP councillors stalled development work planned by the Delhi government, she said, From laying sewer and water pipelines to building mohalla clinics or putting gazebo in parks, BJP councillors have withheld NOCs."



The AAP's star campaigners Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Harjot Bains, Mahabal Mishra and Atishi have held over 155 public meetings, street corner meetings and other activities in Delhi ahead of the December 4 MCD polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)